🔥Giovani Lo Celso: Why emergence of young Argentine at Tottenham can ease the loss of Christian Eriksen to Inter🔥

Tottenham did not pick Christian Eriksen in their FA Cup fourth-round match against Southampton on Saturday, ahead of his protracted move to Inter Milan.

However, Giovani Lo Celso showed how he will be a natural replacement for the Dane.

Lo Celso set up Spurs’ goal with a Messi-esque jinking run and Jose Mourinho has revealed he is playing his way into a permanent deal.

Here, Jeremy Wilson breaks down what makes Lo Celso such an exciting prospect for Tottenham:

Dribbling

The alluring sight of a gifted South American slaloming through an opposition team is an FA Cup narrative that fans of Tottenham Hotspur have had etched on their minds ever since Ricky Villa’s winner at Wembley in 1981.

His compatriot, Giovani Lo Celso, produced a comparable moment of skill at St Mary’s on Saturday when he collected the ball in what was the right-back position before weaving his way around four Southampton players. He then had the composure to release Eric Lamela who in turn used the space that Le Celso had created to tee up Son Heung-min for Tottenham’s goal. The name of Lo Celso, who got the moniker ‘dribble king’ last season at Real Betis, was soon then being chanted by the Tottenham fans. It was not just his skill that was eye-catching but a Gazza-esque strength to ride the challenges.