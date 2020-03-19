🔥Gin distilleries and breweries pump out hand sanitiser to ease coronavirus shortage🔥

Going Out in London Discover

A number of gin distilleries and breweries across London and the UK are using their facilities to produce hand sanitiser, aiming to help tackle the shortages of the product amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Hoxton-based 58 Gin is in the process of further developing its “Hand Gin-Itizer”, initially made in a small batch earlier in the month to help support The Drinks Trust, a charity appeal supporting the beverage industry.

According to the BBC, the distillery is looking to produce atomisers filled with the product within the next few weeks.

“Unfortunately it seems almost impossible to get hold of any hand sanitiser currently, so our team rallied together and came up with this little number,” said the distillery on its Instagram beneath an image of the Gin-Itizer.

Retailers across the UK have been experiencing difficulties in keeping up with demand for hand sanitiser for months following the global outbreak of coronavirus. The British Distillers Alliance has asked the government to provide tax relief to distilleries that are increasing production of high strength alcohol for use in sanitiser products.

Beer producer BrewDog, which runs 12 pubs and bars across London, is also working on producing a “Punk Sanitiser” at its Aberdeenshire brewery.

On its Instagram, it said, “To help with the shortages, we have just started working on making hand sanitiser at our distillery in Scotland. We are determined to do everything we can to try and help as many people as possible stay safe. It’s time to keep it clean.” The brewery confirmed on Twitter that they would not be selling the santiser, but giving it to those who need it.

More UK alcohol producers turning to sanitiser production include Silent Pool Distillers in Guildford, Dundee distillery Verdant Spirits, fellow Scottish producer Leith Gin and Bristol’s Psychopomp Microdistillery. At the mass end of production, French spirit group Pernod Ricard is looking to produce hand sanitiser through its vodka brand Absolut, based in Sweden.