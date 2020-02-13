🔥Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham joins Disney Plus Mighty Ducks reboot🔥

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: attends the 2020 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour 45 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 11, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham has landed a key role in the Mighty Ducks reboot currently under development for Disney Plus.Disney Plus is adding some star power to its forthcoming Mighty Ducks live-action reboot! Gilmore Girls fan-favorite Lauren Graham is the latest actor to join the Disney Plus family, landing a key role in what is shaping up to be one of the service’s most anticipated new projects.When we catch up with the Mighty Ducks in the Disney Plus reboot — which has already secured a 10-episode series order — the Mighty Ducks of the modern era are far from the underdogs fans first rallied behind in Disney’s Mighty Ducks film trilogy. Gone are the days when the Mighty Ducks are viewed as underdogs, as the team has since emerged as one of the most competitive youth hockey teams around.The team’s new mindset ultimately results in the cutting of 12-year-old Evan (to be played by actor Brady Noon) from the team roster. Enter Graham.As reported by TVLine, Graham is set to play Evan’s mom, Alex, who looks to turn lemons into lemonade by putting together their own team of underdogs. In the heart of the ’90s franchise, this ragtag team will look to defy the odds in making a run in the “win-at-all costs culture of competitive youth sports.”It will be interesting to see how fan react to Disney’s plan to flip the script in making the current Mighty Ducks the antagonist of the new live-action series. However, there is no denying the story approach should help add a fun element to the series, while also giving viewers a new team of underdogs to rally behind.Fortunately, fans looking forward to Disney’s Mighty Ducks live-action series won’t have to wait too long. Early reports indicate production will begin this month with Disney Plus eyeing a late 2020 premiere date for the series. Now that’s something worth celebrating!