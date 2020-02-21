🔥Giles Terera to star as Sammy Davis Jr in new musical about his life at Lyric Hammersmith🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Giles Terera is set to star as Sammy Davis Jr in a new musical about the entertainer.

Sammy will open at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in the summer with the Olivier Award-winning former Hamilton star in the title role.

Multi-award winning composer Leslie Bricusse has written the book, music and lyrics. Davis Jr recorded more than 60 of Bricusse’s songs himself, including What Kind of Fool Am I and Candy Man.

The story will follow the singer’s life from his birth in 1925 to fame as one of The Rat Pack and eventually becoming one of the greatest performers of the last century. It will mark what would have been his 95th birthday.

Clarke Peters, who wrote Five Guys Named Moe and recently appeared in His Dark Materials on BBC1, directs the show. He said: “Sammy was so important to me growing up, we all aspired to be him. But his influence on us as African American men was questionable.

“I’m delighted that we will be taking audiences on this journey with us, exploring the life and enduring legacy of this complicated but phenomenal entertainer through Leslie’s great love letter to his friend and collaborator Sammy Davis Jr.”

Bricusse added that both Peters’ and Terera’s involvement in the musical is a “rare and great privilege”, saying “Sammy was a phenomenal human being, and a blazing talent, beyond anything we had ever seen. My wife Evie and I saw Sammy perform over 300 times during the 30 years of our great friendship with him, and after every performance we would look at one another and say ‘that’s the best he’s ever been!’ Because it always was!”

Terera was also announced this week to be starring in a new production of Pearl Cleage’s Blues for an Alabama Sky, directed by Lynette Linton at the National Theatre.

Sammy will run from July 28-September 19 and close Rachel O’Riordan’s first season as artistic director of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

