🔥Giles Deacon on his new foray into the world of interiors🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Despite having been blasted by storm Dennis, when Giles Deacon sits down opposite me at a chaotic Kensington restaurant he doesn’t have a hair out of place.

Calmly drinking still water, he tells me he is rushed off his feet. Between teaching at the Royal College of Art, seeing private clients, working on top-secret films and tending to his friends during awards season, he certainly seems like a very busy man about town.

Born in the Lake District, educated at Central Saint Martins and refined at the likes of Gucci under Tom Ford, Deacon is a fashion figure not to be overlooked. Since rustling up his ready-to-wear brand in 2003 his career has gone from strength to strength. Now he’s finding his groove as design director at Aspinal and heading up bespoke design service Giles Deacon Couture, with regular clients including Billy Porter and Sarah Jessica Parker.

His creative style, he says, revolves around ‘an invention of characters’ who have a ‘naturalistic, psychedelic, ethereal side to them. Formed in my mind from films, theatre, books, long walks in the countryside, pagan art — you name it.’ Taking shape as the elegant, ethereal illustrations that secured him his first post-university gig at Dazed and Confused, these characters have become indicative of his brand. And now Deacon’s doodles are making their way into the interiors world via a collaboration between his fashion house, luxury linens brand Peter Reed and Matchesfashion.com. The concise white table-linen collection, featuring two tablecloths and six napkins. ‘We do a lot of embroidered pieces within the couture collections so it seemed like a very logical place to move on to — to embroider beautiful napkins,’ says Deacon. ‘It makes sense when I’m already using embroideries and print and colour to translate [my designs] in another way.’

Giles Deacon (Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock)

On deciding the final designs, Deacon thought it best to keep things simple. ‘Because the drawings were in black ink, I wanted the collection to echo that; it seemed they had an esoteric nature to them. I didn’t want them to be twee, I wanted them to have some difference to them.’

Like his fashion peers at Preen By Thornton Bregazzi and Ashish, Deacon realises that branching out beyond fashion enables him to reach a new customer: ‘It helps from an accessibility perspective. A little set of cocktail napkins is a way of getting a piece of something, which is nice for all sorts of ages, budgets and everything in between.’

At home in Farringdon, 30-minutes from his studio on Essex Road, Deacon’s own aesthetic prizes design of every influence and price. From a pair of papier maché spaniels to prints by pop artist Allen Jones, his home ‘is about bringing together pieces with personality from any era. I love things with character, it’s how I am with everything. I’m drawn to things with personality, that are totally unique and oddball. It doesn’t have to be expensive. I like things that have a sense of drama to them, like something from a film set.’

Like him, his couture customers are also looking for a point of difference, which is why the requests for bespoke commissions are already flooding in.

‘Some clients want specific bed or table linen created for them for events, or different houses, significant birthdays and occasions, and we could do something really fabulous for each one,’ says Deacon. ‘It links to the couture aspect, and at Peter Reed they have the capability to do that, so it’s an exciting thing to move into.’

Shop the napkins here.