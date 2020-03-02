🔥Gilberto Silva was convinced Liverpool would match Arsenal record but boasts: 'We are still there as no.1'🔥

Former Arsenal captain Gilberto Silva admits he was convinced Liverpool would match Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had designs on emulating Arsenal’s extraordinary 2003-04 campaign where the Gunners remained unbeaten during a historic Premier League-winning campaign.

Arsenal’s 49-game unbeaten run was also in their sights.

Liverpool went 44 league games unbeaten before that run came to a halt on Saturday after a heavy defeat at Watford. It ensured Arsenal’s record remained intact with Silva, who captained the Gunners during their unbeaten run, relieved their accomplishment still stands.

“I was expecting them to do it,” Silva wrote for The Times. “For most people it was unexpected that they would lose at Watford but we are still there as no.1 and this is a very special achievement.”

In Pictures | Watford vs Liverpool | 29/02/2020

Silva recalled the intensity of Arsenal’s Invincibles side, admitting training sessions were often more physical affairs than matches with Arsene Wenger occasionally having to step in.

“Compared to some games, our training sessions were even harder. Everyone trained to their limit, nobody at 80 or 90 percent. Sometimes Arsene Wenger, our manager, had to calm us down. I had the feeling many times in the tunnel the way some opponents looked at us, I knew straight away that we were going to win this game.

In Pictures | Arsenal vs Olympiacos | 27/02/2020

“I left the Premier League more than 10 years ago, we won this in 2004. It’s such a long time and after the Liverpool game, ‘Arsenal the Invincibles’ came into people’s minds. It gives us a good feeling that people will still talk about us for I don’t know how long.”