🔥Gilbert and George interview: 'You have to be an outsider to do art, you can't be normal'🔥

The artist George Passmore, one half of Gilbert & George, is serenading me with a carol he adapted for a Bangladeshi friend.

“I’m dreaming of a Muslim Christmas, just like the ones I used to know,” he croons in a beautiful baritone. “Where the chapatis glisten and children listen, to hear mullahs in the snow.” A gleeful Gilbert echoes, “mullahs in the snow, we loved that”.

Gilbert & George, who had a civil partnership in 2008, are lively, unpredictable company. At 76 and 78 years old respectively, they are still as provocative as in 1969 when they made a reputation for themselves with their self-portrait George The C**t And Gilbert The S**t. They ask to be referred to by their first names “otherwise no one will know who we are”, says Gilbert, and generally speak as one unless it’s about tidying up — George is neater, says Gilbert — or who George fancies. A mask of his current crush Tom Daley hangs on their wall.

Today the pair are in matching green tweed suits, with ties sent to them by a woman who liked their show in Hong Kong and decided to send them all the clothes her husband didn’t wear. Gilbert’s has hedgehogs on and George’s, tulips. They’ve invited me to their house in Spitalfields because they’ve turned fundraisers, “like every old lady in England”, laughs George.

They have designed two plates for a project titled Double Helpings, an initiative to raise money to feed the homeless in partnership with East End social enterprise Canvas Café. The plates, £125 each, feature images from their exhibition The Paradisical Pictures, which has just closed in Los Angeles; in Rosy, they loom out from behind a golden flower and in On the Bench they are slumped in a cemetery in suits. The money raised from each plate will provide 14 meals for people in need in Tower Hamlets, with some meals served in the café and others at shelters in the borough.

The plates are inspired by the artists’ homeless friends. For the past 20 years, George and Daniel have come round for tea at their house every day. “George the glue sniffer sits where you are,” says George. “He’s beautiful, like a painting by Zurbarán: emaciated.” They gave him a “Get Brexit Done” mug with a picture of Boris Johnson on it and “all his friends on the streets want to buy it. He’s offering £50 as a starting price.” They’ve also given one to “the Muslim lady at Tesco we buy the paper from at 7am for her son who’s becoming a Tory”.

Gilbert and George dismiss arguments about gentrification in the East End, “you wouldn’t say any other group has changed an area, it is discrimination against white men”. They are more interested in how increased drug use has changed the area. When I arrive they’re working on a new series of photo montages inspired by what’s on their doorstep. “This one is called Bin Day because that’s important to everyone,” says George pointing at a picture of himself in a bin. “And this is Marley Walk, those are pictures of bags of drugs we found on the street. We’ve never taken coke, we’re not middle-class.”

They have a Royal Academy show in the works and are also working on their foundation, a new home for which is being built nearby on Heneage Street. “We don’t know how it will work yet,” says George. “But there’s a pub next door called The Pride of Spitalfields, we’re spreading a rumour that when the foundation is ready it will change to the Shame of Spitalfields. The foundation will make sure we live forever.”

Do they ever tire of working? “Artists don’t retire, journalists retire,” they tease. But what if one of them died? “We call that the great German question,” says George, in a German accent. “They only ask us that there. Fear not, we always cross the road together so if we’ll be run over together.” Every day they watch the news, saying gnomically “to keep an eye on the enemy”, and are robustly pro-Brexit. “I’ve a theory,” says George grandly. “Henry VIII Brexited when he left the Catholic Church, leading to the Industrial Revolution.” Gilbert chips in: “Europe’s in more turmoil than England.”

“The new government seems very good I must say,” adds George. They used to see Mr Johnson at “our restaurant”, a Korean in Holloway. “He’d collect his takeaway and we wondered who is this crazy blonde person who brings his bicycle in.” They’re proud of their eco-credentials, “we don’t so much as have a bicycle, only fly for shows and buy seven pairs of shoes once a year, for each day of the week”.

George met Gilbert “100 years ago”, studying sculpture at Saint Martin’s School of Art. Do they remember what they spoke about? “I didn’t say a lot,” says Gilbert, with a saucy pout. “The world was different from that day on,” says George. At the time he was married to an artist called Patricia Stevens, with whom he had a son and a daughter. Gilbert and George don’t regret not having children together. Gilbert says: “I believe in condom man. I blame religion for all these babies.” They are so anti-religion they won’t even watch The Two Popes on Netflix and recommend I read In the Closet of the Vatican by their favourite author Frederic Martel, which is on the shelf behind them under Dale Winton’s autobiography (a gift they have yet to read).

Stepping up to the plate: The two pieces will sell for £125 each

“It is extraordinary that we’ve been able to risk extreme artwork for 40 years,” says Gilbert. “You have to be an outsider to do art, you can’t be normal. Our art is about our journey, we call it a Pilgrim’s Progress.” George adds: “Once you leave St Martin’s you are a lonely person but we were able to create something together in the streets.”

Gilbert, who is from a town in the Italian Alps, went to art school aged 14 and mainly did wood carvings “of Bambi and Madonna”. George’s first artistic experience was reading Van Gogh’s letters.

Their routine is famously regimented. They don’t have a kitchen. “Why would we have food in the house?” asks George, aghast. Instead they are keeping London’s restaurants in business. They go to Mangal Two in Dalston for dinner every night except Tuesday when they go to Mangal One because Mangal Two used to close on that day.

Before I leave, they have more to show me, their mugs with “sodomite” written on them and the programme from Mary Poppins which they saw on their yearly trip to the theatre for George’s birthday. “It was shockingly good and its star is extraordinarily good looking,” says George. “You must go.”

Gilbert and George’s plates are available at White Cube Mason’s Yard, SW1 (whitecube.com) and online at doublehelpings.bigcartel.com