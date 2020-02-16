🔥Gigi Hadid's best ever runway moments🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Gigi Hadid, along with her younger sister Bella, has defined what an “It” girl looks like in 2020.

With her flowing locks, piercing eyes and striking bone structure, the 24-year-old is an unequivocal modern-day supermodel.

She has even almost broken the record for the most Vogue covers ever, with 35 under her belt to date (Lauren Hutton currently holds the title with 40.)

The Dutch-Palestinian beauty’s first ever runway was for Desigual in 2014 when she was just 18 years old.

Walking the Desigual catwalk in 2014(Getty Images)

Since then she’s gone on to become a firm fixture on the catwalk, walking from big brands from Burberry to Chanel to Dior.

Hadid became an ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger in 2015 and has collaborated with the designer on collections since. She most recently walked for the American brand in February 2018 during Milan Fashion Week.

