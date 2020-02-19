🔥Gigi Hadid says people criticized her because she 'didn't have a runway body' in i-D cover interview🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

As one of the world’s most in-demand models, it’s hard to imagine a time when Gigi Hadid struggled to land a runway show.

But as the cover star of i-D’s spring issue, the 24-year-old shared that’s exactly what happened in 2015 when her career was at its early stages.

Speaking about walking in Jean-Paul Gaultier’s last couture show in January 2020, Hadid revealed he was actually the first designer to cast her in a Paris ready-to-wear show.

(Jamie Hawkesworth)

“At the time I was still starting out in my career, I was coming out of high school, I still had my volleyball body,” said Hadid, who is known for her athleticism.

“It was a body that I loved. I knew how hard I worked to have those muscles, to be curved in those places – I kind of miss it now. At the time, people were hard on me and tried to say that I didn’t have a runway body,” she recalled.

(Jamie Hawkesworth)

“There were still stylists or designers at that time who were putting me in their shows, but putting me [in] something that really covered my body,” Hadid explained of Gaultier not only casting her but putting her in something that showed off her body.

“And so for him to make me feel like he wanted me to shine in that way, it really meant a lot to me as a young model. And I know that he has done that for a lot of people.”

Hadid also opened up about life outside of modeling, specifically, her work with the humanitarian organization, UNICEF. “I just felt it was my responsibility,” said Hadid, who first announced she would be working with the nonprofit in 2018.

(Jamie Hawkesworth)

“I went to Bangladesh, I went to visit villages and women’s shelters, and it makes you focus on different things. Whether that’s education, or sanitation, or women’s empowerment, or what they’re doing within the community to educate people and help them broaden their own skills.”

As for what’s next, Hadid’s career isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. But the model, who has been dating Zayn Malik on and off since 2015, shared there may be a time when she takes a step back.

(Jamie Hawkesworth)

“One day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said, noting, “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows?”

The spring issue of i-D is available online and on global newsstands beginning February 24th.