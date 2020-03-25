🔥Gig economy marketplace Bark's new mission is to get small businesses online during coronavirus closures🔥

Social distancing rules amid the global outbreak of coronavirus have caused small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the UK to shut their doors to prevent the spread of the outbreak. Whilst many offices can order their staff to work from home, not everyone has the ability to completely digitise their workforce and offering overnight.

London-based Bark, a services marketplace similar to TaskRabbit, has launched a new website focused on offering digital skills courses and mentoring to businesses transitioning to digital during the crisis.

“We’ve always offered tailored mentoring and training as part of our onboarding process, whether that’s tips on building an online presence, coaching on social channels, or webinars on communicating with customers online,” explains Bark founder and CEO Kai Feller. “In the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak, it is now more important than ever that businesses future proof themselves with a digital presence.”

Bark’s new initiative includes guides on operating businesses online and working remotely, how to connect with customers digitally, as well as a new helpline for SMBs who are adapting to the new climate. This will be available for Bark customers and non-customers and include links to financial resources for those who may be struggling.

“It’s important that we help make a difference and act as a responsible business for our community,” says Feller.

The services marketplace allows you to book a cleaner to your home, or a DJ for an event (Bark)

Across the gig-economy platform, businesses are adapting to the new social distancing rules and how that affects their operations. Bark allows people to hire someone for a service, whether that’s garden and cleaning in their home, a DJ or magician for an event, business services such as web design and accounting. Is Bark expecting a drop in demand as a result?

Really, the platform’s users are adjusting to doing things over video calls, such as tradesmen pulling together a quote, rather than in person. In particular, there’s increased demand for web designers on Bark as business owners want to get new websites up and running. “We’re already seeing a surge in personal trainers carrying out classes and workout sessions virtually. This can be applied to a wealth of services, whether it’s legal advice from our lawyers or mental support from our therapists, there’s so much that can be done remotely via video calls.”

Indeed, the current crisis has shown how important gig economy workers are to the UK. The UK government deemed people involved in food delivery amongst the list of key workers “essential” to the coronavirus response.

Bark hopes this is the same across the globe. The platform is also using this time to expand its global operations. Bark is already available in the US, Canada, South Africa and Ireland, and this week it announced it was adding Australia, New Zealand and Singapore to its roster.

“Demand for services and the rise of the gig economy in these areas lends itself to the need for an online marketplace where we can connect businesses with customers, especially in such huge areas geographically. We want to help on a global scale, so there has never been a better time to launch into these new markets and do what we can to support professionals around the world,” adds Feller.

Bark’s new SMB helpline website is now live.