🔥Giants don’t invite Huff to World Series reunion over tweets🔥

A pivotal member from the 2010 World Series champion San Francisco Giants was not invited to the team’s 10-year anniversary celebration happening over the summer. The organization said in a statement that Aubrey Huff would not be welcomed because of his “unacceptable” tweets.

The reunion is scheduled for August 16, The Athletic first reported. The Giants explained why they’re not inviting him in a statement obtained by CBS San Francisco. “Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization,” the team said. “While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”

Huff, a staunch supporter of President Trump, defended his past posts and said “politics” is the reason he wasn’t invited. “My lockerroom humor on Twitter is meant to be satirical, not sarcastic,” he wrote on Tuesday. “And that was the kind of humor that loosened up the clubhouse in 2010 for our charge at a World Series title. They loved it then, and it hasn’t changed. That’s not the issue. It’s politics.”

Huff’s Twitter feed features pro-Trump views and fiery responses with other users. In one recent tweet that sparked outrage, Huff said he was training his sons at a gun range in case Democrat Bernie Sanders wins 2020 election.”Knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must,” Huff posted.He has also tweeted out sexist remarks about women. When listing his requirements of dating, he said a woman must be “hot” and shouldn’t wear panties on a date. And he openly criticized his former team’s hiring of a female baseball coach, Alyssa Nakken, Major League Baseball’s first. “Couldn’t imagine taking baseball instruction from an ex female softball player. Have fun with that @bcraw35@bbelt9@BusterPosey.” Huff also draws stick-figure cartoons making fun of his political opponents and other targets, including a vulgar one of a doctor with a transgender patient.In another example cited by The Athletic, as tensions between the U.S. and Iran were rising last month, Huff suggested flying to Iran and taking off with Iranian women. “Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each,” he tweeted. “We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, among other things.” He later deleted it and claimed he was joking.

Does nobody have a sense of humor anymore!? 🤦🏻‍♂️ The way Iranian women are treated over there I simply wanted 2 say I’d go there 2 rescue them & bring them back 2 the states. And they would be so thankful 2 escape that hell that they’d fan me & feed me grapes. Never said rape! 🙄 https://t.co/F3IpCcivkN pic.twitter.com/WbGpgnAEmL— Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 7, 2020

After finding out he was being snubbed from the reunion, Huff, 43, also fired back at Giants management, including team president Larry Baer, who was suspended over a physical altercation he had with his wife that was caught on video last year.

“I find this whole thing very hypocritical coming from a man who has his share of real controversy for pushing his wife for which he had to take a break from the Giants and issue an apology. All I did was Tweet.”In his career, Huff played 13 seasons in the MLB, including the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and Giants. He won the World Series twice with the Giants.