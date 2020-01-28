🔥Gianna Bryant mourned by UConn women’s basketball team before game🔥

January 27, 2020 | 7: 43pm

The University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team paid tribute to Gianna “Gigi” Bryant — who was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday along with dad Kobe Bryant — before an exhibition game Monday night.

The NCAA team reserved a seat on their court-side bench for Gigi, with a No. 2 team jersey and a bouquet of flowers, according to a photo published by the team on Twitter.

“Mambacita is forever a Husky,” the team wrote, referring to Gigi with a nickname.

Gigi, who was 13 when she died Sunday, had dreamed of playing for UConn in college, and visited the school last March to watch the team play.

“Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi,” Kobe Bryant wrote in a caption on Instagram with a photo of him and Gigi at the game.

Bryant and Gigi died along with seven other passengers on the chopper, which went down in the hills of Calabasas, about 30 miles from Los Angeles.