🔥Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s teen daughter, reportedly among dead in helicopter crash🔥

January 26, 2020 | 4: 01pm | Updated January 26, 2020 | 4: 01pm

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was aboard the helicopter that crashed in the hills of Southern California on Sunday, killing the pair and three other people, according to a report.

Gianna Maria Bryant and her iconic Los Angeles Laker dad, 41, were aboard the chopper when it plummeted from the skies above Calabasas around 10 a.m. local time, a rep for the Bryant family told TMZ.

They were bound for a basketball practice at Bryant’s “Mamba Academy” in nearby Thousand Oaks, Calif. when tragedy struck, the report said.

The helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions, leaving behind a fiery wreck and killing all five people aboard, authorities and reports have said.

The identities of the other three people aboard the chopper have not been definitively reported, but reports have indicated that Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, is not among the dead.

In addition to Gianna, the couple shared three other daughters: Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and Capri Kobe Bryant, born just last June.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.