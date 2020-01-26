🔥Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s daughter, was an aspiring basketball star🔥

January 26, 2020 | 4: 50pm

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, was following in her father’s footsteps on the hardwood before dying with him in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

The second-oldest of Kobe’s four daughters, 13-year-old Gianna Maria Onore — known as “Gigi” — was headed with her dad to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, according to multiple news outlets.

Kobe referred to his daughter as the “Mambacita” on his Instagram page, where he celebrated her birthday on May 1.

“Happy 13th birthday my Gigi! I love you beyond measure baby #teen #daddysgirl #tauro #mambacita,” he wrote.

In November, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar also posted a video clip from a game that shows Gianna dribbling down the court and past a defender before scoring a swish from the baseline.

“I hate seeing my #teammamba girls play against each other. This is GREAT defense by our mamba pg Alyssa Altobelli and a familiar looking fade by our 2gd the #Mambacita,” he wrote.

After retiring in 2016, Kobe began coaching Gianna’s middle school team, he told Entertainment Tonight.

“Gianna’s pretty easy to coach,” he said in 2018.

“We haven’t had any issues of dad-daughter sort of thing. She’s very competitive and she’s a hard worker, so there haven’t been any issues with that.”

That same year, he also revealed that Gianna was hoping to play college hoops for the University of Connecticut’s powerhouse women’s team, the Huskies.

“She is hellbent on UConn. Really,” Kobe was overheard telling former Indiana Pacers star Reggie Miller following a Lakers game at the Los Angeles Staples Center in 2018.