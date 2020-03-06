🔥Ghost of Tsushima release date has finally been revealed – here's everything you need to know🔥

Sucker Punch Productions’ samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima is finally on its way to PlayStation 4, with a release date set for this summer.

Set in 1274, the game follows Japan’s legendary defenders, samurai warriors are having to face off against the fearsome Mongol Empire as its army invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population.

Alongside revealing the official release date, June 26, PlayStation dropped the story trailer which highlighted more of the game’s hero, Jin Sakailn. As a result, we were able to get a taste of the people he meets along his journey and the scale of the threat Japan faces.

As one of the last surviving samurai, Jin must adapt to a new way of fighting – the way of the Ghost – forgoing his honourable samurai training.

The game looks absolutely stunning and promises a huge explorable world, drawing some similarities to the scale of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt map and horse-back exploration.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Ghost of Tsushima releases June 26, 2020 (Sucker Punch)

When does Ghost of Tsushima release?

Revealed in the video above, Ghosts of Tsushima will release exclusively on PlayStation 4 on June 26, 2020.

You can pre-order the game now for PS4 from the PSN.

Cost, pre-order and collectors edition

The digital download edition of the game is £54.99 on the PSN. A pre-order of any edition, including a special Launch edition at selected retailers, will come with a Jin avatar, a digital mini soundtrack featuring some music from the game, and a Jin PS4 dynamic theme based on the box art.

If you opt for the fully digital version on the PlayStation Store, the £64.99 Digital Deluxe Edition will come with the game and the Hero of Tsushima skin set providing cosmetics for your horse and character.

The deluxe edition also includes two in-game items, a Samurai PS4 dynamic theme and a digital mini art book by Dark Horse and a Director’s Commentary video.

There will also be two physical edition options for £69.99. The first is the Special Edition, which comes with a fancy steel book case plus a voucher for an in-game item, one technique point, the Director’s Commentary video, and the digital mini art book.

Finally, if you have £159.99 to spare, you can get the Collectors Edition at GAME.

This version comes with a replica mask that Jin wears in the game, but this isn’t for fashion. The heavy mask comes with display stands to show it off to your friends.

On top of that, there’s also a sashimono (war banner) just like you’ll see in the game that’s nearly 4.5 feet long, and a traditional-style furoshiki (wrapping cloth).

Of course, this also comes with the steel book copy of the game, a gorgeous physical 48-page art book by Dark Horse and a rendition of the full world map printed on cloth.