🔥Ghost adds seven new styles to its super popular bridesmaid dress collection🔥

British brand Ghost has long been a favourite destination for bridesmaid’s dresses.

The high street stalwart’s collection of satin-style dresses comes in an array of soft pastel colours and slinky shapes, allowing the bride to select a hue while her girls choose the silhouette that flatters them best.

And they’re all under £250, making them fairly affordable.

For the first time in years, Ghost has reworked the collection ready for summer 2020, adding seven new silhouettes to the range, and a floral print for the first time.

Dahlia Dress

“Ghost has always been known for prints in the ready-to-wear (RTW) collection, so it felt right to add this into the bridesmaids offering, which resonates with our customer base,” Ghost’s creative director Sameera Azeem tells the Standard. “Prints for me are a romantic alternative to solid plains and co-ordinate beautifully with the plain styles.

“By offering this choice, it caters for every one of your bridesmaids as they will all have different personalities, tastes, body shapes etc.”

Delphine dress

By employing a more boho, relaxed aesthetic, the addition of prints also makes the dresses more wearable, which can only be a good thing.

“I have been very conscious of the end-use of these dresses and that they are just not for one day. These are versatile dresses that can be worn again for events, in the summer and holidays, which is also reflective in the price points, as these sit in line with our RTW dresses” says Azeem.

Eliza Dress

This season’s bridal collection was heavily inspired by the 70s, which can be seen in the puff sleeves of the Alicia dress (a standout) and the yellow and lilac hues of the long-sleeved button-front Eliza dress. Fluid fabrics like georgette and satins and simple silhouettes make the dresses wonderfully wearable.

Many, in fact, would also make excellent wedding guest attire.

The Dahlia, Perla, Delphine, Estella, Juniper, Eliza, Alicia dresses have all been added to the range. Prices range from £195 – £245 and the collection is available to shop in-store and online now.