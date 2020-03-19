🔥Ghislaine Maxwell sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, is suing the late financier’s estate seeking reimbursement for legal fees to defend against claims that she helped recruit women to his alleged sex-trafficking scheme, according to court papers.

The complaint — filed in the US Virgin Islands — states she “had no involvement in, or knowledge of Epstein’s alleged misconduct” and that he had promised to financially support her.

Ms Maxwell is also seeking to recoup security costs, saying she “receives regular threats to her life”.

Epstein, 66, who pleaded not guilty, died in August in a Manhattan jail.

He was awaiting trial at the time of his death.