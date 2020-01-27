🔥Get yourself someone who looks at you the way BTS’s Jimin looks at RM🔥

We knew there’d be plenty for us to feast our eyes on at the Grammys the second BTS were confirmed to be taking to the stage.

But the winning picture of our boys of the night? It’s got to be the look of love between Jimin and RM.

ARMY hearts melted the world over as Park Jimin gazed at his bandmate while performing with Lil Nas X, and honestly, name a more iconic couple.

BTS joined the Old Town Road multiverse as they performed RM’s remix of the hit song, Seoul Town Road, and it was a standout moment of the performance, which also featured Billy Ray Cyrus, Nas, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey – aka the yodelling kid.

And as Jimin sat behind Kim Namjoon, he shot him a look from behind his sunglasses that can only be described as smouldering.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs were begging for Jimin to look at them like that, while others were focused on his new, longer silver hair.

Whatever their focus, there’s no denying Jimin looked like a total rockstar on stage, wearing a leather jacket over a white t-shirt.

Jimin and RM were joined by Suga, V, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jin for their verse of Old Town Road, with Lil Nas X dancing with the K-pop superstars.

While the performance was no doubt a treat, fans will be hoping the Boy With Luv singers will be getting time on the stage all of their own next year.

The band missed out on nominations this year, despite their most recent album Map Of The Soul: Persona breaking records in the charts.

BTS’s next album is Map Of The Soul: 7, out next month, and RM has promised big things.

Speaking at the Grammys, the group leader said: ‘It’s going to be harder, it’s going to be whatever you’re expecting it is — it’s going to be better and harder.’

The rapper was pushed for details, but only added that putting the new record together is ‘really hard’.





