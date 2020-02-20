🔥Get to know your body better with a free AI-powered health report from Babylon🔥

Get to know your health inside out with Babylon Healthcheck

It’s a free digital health service that can help you stay on track and achieve your health goals. Simply download the Babylon app for free to access Healthcheck.

Here’s how Healthcheck can give you a health boost.

Get a free AI-powered health report.

Answer questions about your lifestyle to receive your free health report.

Analyse your body like never before.

Explore your health inside out by building your own 3D Digital Twin.

See how your diet affects your health.

Preview how much you could reduce disease risks by changing your diet.

Discover practical tips to stay healthy.

Using AI technology, Healthcheck suggests changes for healthier living.

To try Healthcheck today, download the Babylon app for free via the App Store or Google Play.