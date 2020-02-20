🔥Germany shooting: Eight killed in gun attacks 'on two shisha bars' in Hanau🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the German city of Hanau.

Police special units were chasing suspects who fled to scene of the first attack in a dark-coloured car, officials said.

Two seperate shisha bars were said to have been targeted in the city, which is near Frankfurt, on Wednesday evening.

A shisha lounge in the centre of the town was the first target, according to Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk.

Forensic experts outside a shisha bar after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt (REUTERS)

It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The attacker or attackers then apparently went to another part of the city, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said.

Police officers secure the area after a shooting in Hanau (REUTERS)

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear and police were searching for suspects.

There has been reports that shots were fired at passersby from a car, but this has not been confirmed.

A short police statement gave no information on the victims other than that eight people had died.

Heavily armed police sealed off two streets and ambulances were at the scene.

A police helicopter hovered over the city, which is 12 miles east of the financial hub Frankfurt.

More follows…