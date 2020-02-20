🔥Germany rallies against 'right-wing terror' night after Neo-Nazi gunman kills nine🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Vigils are taking place across Germany the night after a Neo-Nazi gunman killed nine people in Hanau.

A number of events held for the victims of the terrorist attack, which took place on Thursday night in the town east of Frankfurt, have turned into anti-racist protests.

Thousands of people carrying banners with slogans such as “everyone together against right-wing terror” have taken to the streets to denounce xenophobia.

The massacre is being treated as a domestic terror attack carried out by a 43-year-old known locally as Tobias R.

People gathered for a vigil at the Brandenburg Gate make a human chain in solidarity with victims (Getty Images)

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office said the suspected shooter had published a racist “manifesto” expressing “extreme right-wing views” on his personal website.

He targeted locals in two shisha lounges where the customers were predominantly Turkish and Kurdish.

Shisha bars offering smoking lounges with traditional Middle Eastern hookah pipes are popular in immigrant communities across Germany.

A man holds a banner reading ‘We cry for the victims of Hanau, Halle, Kassel, Moelln etc. Stop hate and chevy in social media Google, Facebook, Twitter’ (Getty Images)

After a seven-hour manhunt Tobias R was found in his nearby home where he had fled to and killed himself and his 72-year-old mother.

German Kurds have called for stronger government action against far-right radicalism and racism as they mourned the victims of a gun attack on two shisha lounges.

Chancellor Angela Merkel talked of the “poison” of racism as she condemned the killings.

“Grannies against the Right” reads one placard (REUTERS)

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the country was united against violence as he attended one of around 50 candlelight vigil in German cities.

“Politicians must ask themselves, ‘how did we get here?'” Metin Kan, who said he was a close friend of one of the people killed in the rampage said.

Ayten Kaplan, a German-Kurd occupational therapist from the western city of Essen said words and gestures were not enough.

“We need a national campaign that celebrates Germany’s multi-ethnic population and condemns those trying to sow division,” she told Reuters.

“Some of the people at the shisha bars came to Germany because of persecution at home. The last thing they need is to be made to feel unsafe.”

The Hanau killings came less than five months after an anti-Semitic gunman opened fire outside a German synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, and in a kebab restaurant in the eastern city of Halle, killing two people as he livestreamed his attacks.

Police suspect a right-wing motive to the attacks (Getty Images)

“It is certainly not looking good for minorities – especially Jews and Muslims – and it is not going to get better,” said Reinhard Schramm, leader of the Jewish community in the eastern state of Thuringia.

He said the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party after Merkel’s 2015 decision to welcome almost one million asylum seekers, mainly Muslims from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, has contributed to a rise in racism.

“The problem is that people are voting for parties whose leaders are clearly racist, anti-Semitic and right-wing radicals,” said Schramm. “Of course not all AfD supporters are racist, but the language used by some of its leaders encourages people to translate their racist feelings into violent actions.”

The AfD, which is the biggest opposition party in the national parliament, denies its leaders harbour racist views and says some of its senior figures are victims of violence and threats from far-left radicals.

“This is neither right-wing nor left-wing terror,” AfD co-leader Joerg Meuthen wrote on Twitter.

“Any attempt to instrumentalise this terrible act for political gain is a cynical mistake. It should unite all people in our country with the victims’ families.”