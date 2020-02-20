🔥Germany gun control: What are the laws in place?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Germany’s weapons laws are among the strictest in the world and the country has one of the lowest gun-related death rates.

Only those with a credible need for a weapon are granted permits to acquire, possess and carry firearms.

The gun control laws, controlled under the German Weapons Act (Waffengesetz), have had several reforms in recent years, making restrictions even more stringent.

It comes as federal prosecutors take charge of the investigation into a mass shooting in the city of Hanau on Wednesday February 19, which left 11 dead.

Germany: Hanau Shooting – In pictures

What are Germany’s gun laws?

German gun laws restricts the acquisition, possession, and carrying of firearms to those with a creditable need for a weapon.

They also ban fully automatic guns and severely restrict the acquisition of other types of weapons.

Compulsory liability insurance is required for anyone who is licensed to carry firearms.

The new Weapons Act became effective in 2003 after a school shooting in the city of Erfurt in which a student killed 16 people.

This act restricted the use of large caliber weapons by young people and strengthened requirements for the safe storage of firearms.

A semi-automatic pistol. Fully automatic weapons are all banned in Germany (Unplash)

Another reform was introduced in 2009 after the mass shooting at a Winnenden school, in which an 18-year-old killed 15 people.

With this reform, a federal gun register was established and new powers were rolled out so the government could intensify its monotoring of compliance with safe storage requirements.

Authorities are now able to request access to the premises of any registered gun owner at any time.

In December 2019, the German Parliament approved new regulations, requiring owners to undergo a security check every five years as well as justifying their need for a weapon.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the government’s goal is “no weapons in the hands of extremists.”

Who can purchase and use guns?

To buy a gun, Germans must get a firearms ownership license (Waffenbesitzkarte).

To buy a gun, Germans must get a firearms ownership license (Waffenbesitzkarte). (Unsplash)

But a number of criteria must be met before the licence is issued, starting with its holder being 18-years or over.

Candidates are judged on trustworthiness, personal adequacy, expert knowledge and necessity.

Those who are automatically barred from obtaining a licence include convicted criminals.

Those with a record of mental disorder or are deemed unreliable -having a history of addiction, agression or known violence – will also not be denied a permit.

A licensed firearm must be transported unloaded and in a stable, fully enclosed and locked container.

An ownership licence also does necessarily allow for the shooting of the weapon or for carrying it in public without the prescribed container.

Inheritors of legal firearms can obtain a permit without having to demonstrate expert knowledge or a credible reason, but then the weapon has to be blocked by an arms dealer.

This licence also not include the right to acquire or handle ammunition.

What happened in the Hanau shooting on February 19?

Eleven were left dead after a mass shooting in the German city of Hanau on the night of Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Nine people were killed at two hookah bars before police found the suspected shooter and another person dead at a house not far from the second bar.

Nine people were killed during a mass shooting in the German city of Hanau on the night of Wednesday, February 19, 2020. (AP)

Federal prosecutors say they are taking charge of the investigation into the mass shooting.

The move comes amid German media reports that an online video linked to the suspect indicated he may have had a far-right motive.