🔥Germany Confirms First Coronavirus Case: Health Ministry🔥

The man is under surveillance in an isolation ward, official said (Representational)

Berlin:

The first case of the deadly coronavirus spreading in China has been confirmed in Germany’s southern Bavaria region, the Bavarian health ministry said Monday.

“A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus,” a spokesman for the ministry said, adding that he is under surveillance in an isolation ward.

