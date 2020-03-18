🔥German national football team donates £2.3m to tackle coronavirus outbreak🔥

The German national football team have donated €2.5million (£2.3m) in a bid to help tackle coronavirus.

Since the disease initially broke out in China, Europe has now become the world’s Covid-19 epicentre with over 200,000 cases confirmed, while Spain, Italy and France have all gone into lockdown.

Sport has also been vastly impacted by the virus, with the majority of tournaments worldwide – including Euro 2020 – postponed.

On Wednesday, the German national side revealed they were inspired by the collaborative effort to overcome the disease, adding they wanted to do their part to help.

The statement read: “The world of football has come to a stop – people’s health and tackling this virus is without question the number one priority right now.

“We realise that for so many of you, things have not come to a stop and must keep going.

“We have all seen the effort and the commitment that you have shown, how you have supported and helped one another – in hospitals, in nursing homes, in supermarkets and in your community, from one neighbour to another. It is inspiring!

“This showing of solidarity has never been more important and we as a team want to do our bit to help.

“That is why we have decided to donate €2.5m (£2.3m) to the cause to help out immediately.

“Every kind act and offer of help counts. It’s up to all of us to make a difference. Stay healthy and look after each other and yourselves.”