🔥German Masters snooker 2020 schedule, draw, prize money, odds and TV channel🔥

The German Masters gets underway on Wednesday this week with the champion being crowned and picking up the £80,000 top prize on Sunday evening in Berlin.

One of the most popular events on the calendar with the players due to the fantastic atmosphere created in the Tempodrom, there are plenty of big names on show.

World champion Judd Trump is the favourite to win the tournament, which he has never done before, while Neil Robertson is not far behind him in the betting after lifting the European Masters title on Sunday in Austria.

Also involved are the likes of Ding Junhui, John Higgins, Mark Williams and Ali Carter, but there is no Mark Selby, Stuart Bingham, Dave Gilbert or last year’s champion Kyren Wilson as they all lost in qualifying.

The German Masters is the second of four events which comprise the European Series, following the European Masters, there is still the Shoot Out and Gibraltar Open to play with the most successful player across the four competitions receiving a £150,000 bonus.

When is the German Masters?

The event runs from 29 February – 2 February at the Tempodrom in Berlin.

What TV channel is the German Masters being shown on?

Eurosport will be showing the tournament live and subscribers can stream the action on Eurosport Player.





German Masters First Round Draw Zhao Xintong vs Anthony McGill

Jak Jones vs Gary Wilson

Tom Ford vs Shaun Murphy

Scott Donaldson vs Ding Junhui

John Higgins vs Robbie Williams

Robert Milkins vs Elliot Slessor

Alexander Ursenbacher vs Mitchell Mann

Ian Burns vs Neil Robertson

Mark Williams vs Yuan SiJun

Tian Pengfei vs Graeme Dott

Kishan H Hirani vs Nigel Bond

Matthew Selt vs Jamie Clarke

Gerard Greene vs Michael Georgiou

David Grace vs Sunny Akani

Luca Brecel vs Joe Perry

Noppon Saengkham vs Judd Trump

German Masters prize money

Winner: £80,000



Runner-up: £35,000



Semi-final: £20,000



Quarter-final: £10,000



Last 16: £5,000



Last 32: £4,000



Last 64: £3,000



Highest break: £5,000





German Masters odds 2/1 Judd Trump



3/1 Neil Robertson



15/2 John Higgins



9/1 Ding Junhui



10/1 Shaun Murphy



12/1 Mark Williams



20/1 Gary Wilson



20/1 Graeme Dott



25/1 Joe Perry



40/1 Luca Brecel



50/1 Zhao Xintong



50/1 Matthew Selt



66/1 Scott Donaldson



80/1 Yuan Sijun



100/1 Tian Pengfei



125/1 Anthony McGill



150/1 Robert Milkins



150/1 Noppon Saengkham



150/1 Tom Ford



175/1 Robbie Williams



175/1 Michael Georgiou



175/1 Sunny Akani



225/1 Nigel Bond



250/1 Alexander Ursenbacher



275/1 Gerard Greene



275/1 David Grace



275/1 Elliot Slessor



425/1 Jak Jones



425/1 Ian Burns



500/1 Jamie Clarke



500/1 Kishan Hirani



500/1 Mitchell Mann Odds courtesy of Betfair

