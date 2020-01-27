Home NEWS 🔥German Masters snooker 2020 schedule, draw, prize money, odds and TV channel🔥

The German Masters gets underway on Wednesday this week with the champion being crowned and picking up the £80,000 top prize on Sunday evening in Berlin.

One of the most popular events on the calendar with the players due to the fantastic atmosphere created in the Tempodrom, there are plenty of big names on show.

World champion Judd Trump is the favourite to win the tournament, which he has never done before, while Neil Robertson is not far behind him in the betting after lifting the European Masters title on Sunday in Austria.

Also involved are the likes of Ding Junhui, John Higgins, Mark Williams and Ali Carter, but there is no Mark Selby, Stuart Bingham, Dave Gilbert or last year’s champion Kyren Wilson as they all lost in qualifying.

The German Masters is the second of four events which comprise the European Series, following the European Masters, there is still the Shoot Out and Gibraltar Open to play with the most successful player across the four competitions receiving a £150,000 bonus.

When is the German Masters?

The event runs from 29 February – 2 February at the Tempodrom in Berlin.

What TV channel is the German Masters being shown on?

Eurosport will be showing the tournament live and subscribers can stream the action on Eurosport Player.



German Masters First Round Draw

  • Zhao Xintong vs Anthony McGill
  • Jak Jones vs Gary Wilson
  • Tom Ford vs Shaun Murphy
  • Scott Donaldson vs Ding Junhui
  • John Higgins vs Robbie Williams
  • Robert Milkins vs Elliot Slessor
  • Alexander Ursenbacher vs Mitchell Mann
  • Ian Burns vs Neil Robertson
  • Mark Williams vs Yuan SiJun
  • Tian Pengfei vs Graeme Dott
  • Kishan H Hirani vs Nigel Bond
  • Matthew Selt vs Jamie Clarke
  • Gerard Greene vs Michael Georgiou
  • David Grace vs Sunny Akani
  • Luca Brecel vs Joe Perry
  • Noppon Saengkham vs Judd Trump

German Masters prize money

Winner: £80,000


Runner-up: £35,000


Semi-final: £20,000


Quarter-final: £10,000


Last 16: £5,000


Last 32: £4,000


Last 64: £3,000


Highest break: £5,000



German Masters odds

2/1 Judd Trump


3/1 Neil Robertson


15/2 John Higgins


9/1 Ding Junhui


10/1 Shaun Murphy


12/1 Mark Williams


20/1 Gary Wilson


20/1 Graeme Dott


25/1 Joe Perry


40/1 Luca Brecel


50/1 Zhao Xintong


50/1 Matthew Selt


66/1 Scott Donaldson


80/1 Yuan Sijun


100/1 Tian Pengfei


125/1 Anthony McGill


150/1 Robert Milkins


150/1 Noppon Saengkham


150/1 Tom Ford


175/1 Robbie Williams


175/1 Michael Georgiou


175/1 Sunny Akani


225/1 Nigel Bond


250/1 Alexander Ursenbacher


275/1 Gerard Greene


275/1 David Grace


275/1 Elliot Slessor


425/1 Jak Jones


425/1 Ian Burns


500/1 Jamie Clarke


500/1 Kishan Hirani


500/1 Mitchell Mann

