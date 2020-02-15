🔥German influencers Lisa and Lena talk through their new Buffalo sneaker collab🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

In a world where ‘Instagram face’ reigns supreme, making it hard to identify one influencer from the next, German sisters Lisa and Lena stand out – though, as identical twins, it can still be hard to tell them apart.

A sharp contrast to the contoured, over-filtered look, the 17-year-olds often share photos to their 15 million Instagram followers of themselves without a scrap of make-up and their hair swept into a casual top knot.

And it’s this authenticity that makes them so popular in the first place.

Lisa and Lena outside of their LA pop up event with Buffalo. (Courtesy of Buffalo)

Originally finding success in 2015 on the app Musical.ly (which has since become TikTok), Lisa and Lena have seamlessly parlayed their massive social following into their own clothing line, JM1O71.

Their most recent collaboration is with Buffalo (yes, the same makers of the platform sneakers the Spice Girls popularized in the ‘90s, and which made a comeback at Opening Ceremony’s spring/summer 2018 runway show).

“This was our first time designing shoes,” Lena told us ahead of the twins’ Los Angeles pop up event. “The coolest part was that we could really decide what we wanted,” Lisa added, noting that the pair designed three shoes in total, including a denim sneaker and a neon orange reflective pair.

Lisa and Lena with Victoria La Mala at their Los Angeles pop up event with Buffalo (Courtesy of Buffalo)

The third shoe, a white sneaker with graffiti, was a mash-up of input from Lisa, Lena and their followers – using social media, of course.

“We did it with our followers on Instagram, to make it more personal,” Lena said.

“We would post on our Instagram story and say, ‘Hey, should we draw a watermelon or a cactus?’ and ask them to vote,” Lisa added. “Then I drew on one shoe and Lisa drew on the other, adding what everyone else voted on.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the collection, and what the twins have planned next.

How did this collaboration with Buffalo come about?

Lisa models the Reflective sneaker from her Buffalo x J1MO71 collaboration. (Courtesy of Buffalo)

Lisa: We were already wearing Buffalo, and I think they saw that on our Instagram, and so they contacted us. It was crazy because we love the shoes and we were like, ‘Are you sure you want to do shoes with us? You have perfect designers.’ For sure we design our clothes with JM1O71, but it’s different when a big brand comes to us.

Lena: We’re not just models for this, we really wanted to design the shoes and be involved. We don’t really do a lot of collaborations, but we were already wearing the shoes and this really fits with what we’re doing with our own clothing brand. It’s our biggest collaboration yet, so it’s very exciting.

What was the design process like?

Lisa and Lena design their sneakers at the Buffalo workshop. (Courtesy of Buffalo)

Lena: We had the chance to design three shoes, and we met with the Buffalo team and decided exactly what we wanted to do. We had some ideas going in, like we knew we wanted to do one denim sneaker that you can actually wear with every denim look because we wear a lot of denim.

Lisa: There are so many details with shoes that are so different from designing clothing. We sat at a table, and there was a designer who helped us by telling us what was and what wasn’t possible, which fabrics would work on sneakers and what might be too expensive. We were so mind blown by how much we could do, and then we were like, ‘Wait, we only have three shoes!’

How did you decide on the ‘Be Yourself. #Not Liked’ slogan?

Lisa and Lena for their Buffalo x J1MO71 collaboration. (Courtesy of Buffalo)

Lisa: It’s so important to tell the people who follow us to be yourself and don’t be dependent on other people’s opinions – especially with Instagram and all of these platforms on social media.

We want to be honest and say, ‘Be yourself, be who you are. Don’t be someone because other people may like it.’ I think everyone realizes this, but the problem is that when you’re young and trying to find out who you are, then comes social media. It can be hard to get out of that when you’re comparing yourself to other people.

What do you like to style your sneakers with?

Lisa and Lena in campaign imagery from their Buffalo x J1MO71 collection. (Courtesy of Buffalo)

Lena: It depends on the mood – we change our style depending on how we feel, but we generally have the same style. Lisa probably wears more dresses, where I tend to only wear dresses in the summer, but you can wear these sneakers however you want. The coolest thing is, if you don’t want to wear heels, you can wear Buffalo’s because of the platform. They still make you look taller, but they’re more comfortable.

What social media platforms do you focus on now and how much time do you dedicate to it?

Lisa and Lena designing their graffiti sneaker with help from their Instagram followers. (Courtesy of Buffalo)

Lisa: Definitely Instagram, YouTube and Twitch. Twitch is a livestream app, so we can just talk to people in real-time, which is nice.

There are times where we say, ‘Okay, we’re not going to do anything today.’ But we don’t really have a plan. Lena and I have never said, ‘Hey, we post exactly at this time and day.’ If we’re in the mood, we’ll post something, but we don’t have the pressure to post. Sure, it’s our job, but if we’re out with friends or family, it’s like, ‘Okay, put the phone away.’

What’s next?

Lena models the Denim sneaker from her Buffalo x J1MO71 collaboration. (Courtesy of Buffalo)

Lena: In Germany, we also focus on hosting and acting. We got to host the Kids Choice Awards there, and we’re going to do it again this year. And we may do a TV show.

Lisa: This all happened by accident with social media, but it’s been our goal since we were younger to become actresses. I always saw Los Angeles in our English book in school, and I was like, ‘That’s such a dream to go there one day.’ But it’s so far away from where we grew up in Germany, I didn’t think we’d ever even be here.

The Buffalo x JM1O71 collection with Lisa and Lena is currently available on Buffalo’s website for $110.

