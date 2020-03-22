🔥German Chancellor Angela Merkel in coronavirus quarantine after contact with infected doctor🔥

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for coronavirus.

Her spokesman said she was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference on Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Steffen Seibert said Ms Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.

He said the 65-year-old will undergo “regular tests” in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.

