🔥German Big Brother break into tears, emotional after they find out about COVID-19 pandemic on live TV🔥

The German cast of the Big Brother Show were among the last people in the world to find out about the coronavirus pandemic, after they were told about it on live TV.

In an episode broadcast Tuesday night, cast members were seen getting emotional and teary-eyed after they were shown a news segment catching them up on the spread of the virus over the past weeks.

As the host Jochen Schropp broke the news in the opening minutes of the evening show, many sat in silence with some mouthing “oh my god” to each other.

The housemates on German Big Brother were informed about the coronavirus pandemic yesterday (part 1, see below for a translation): pic.twitter.com/zssW9k7Y3Y — Beth Desmond (@lisa_trandy) March 18, 2020

“It’s a bit like the flu, some people don’t have any symptoms so they don’t notice they have any kind of illness; with other people it’s similar to the flu,” he said, as translated by Twitter user Beth Dremond. “It’s particularly dangerous for older people, for sick people and so you don’t start worrying we’ve obviously spoken with your loved ones.”

He sat behind a glass screen with the show’s resident doctor, explaining that they did so to protect the contestants from contracting the virus.

After the news segment, the cast watched video messages taped by their relatives. Relatives attempted to keep the mood light, saying that they are probably in the “safest place in Germany right now.” Some jokingly asked if they could bring back some toilet paper.

“Pat, I can see the fear in your eyes,” Schropp said.

On contestant, who works as a carer, burst into tears, saying she was worried about her mom, who had a lung condition.

this bit of canadian Big Brother where housemates have no idea why there wasn’t a live audience crowd at evictions. this is what has finally tipped me over the edge pic.twitter.com/jqneBgp206 — Amitai (@taitoush) March 14, 2020

The cast entered the house in the beginning of February, when most of the cases were still concentrated in China. Since then however, the virus has spread globally, infecting over 200,000 people and resulting in over 8,000 deaths. Currently 11,302 people have been infected in Germany, and 27 have died.

The producers of the show were criticized earlier this week for initially choosing not to tell the cast about the pandemic.

Sorry but – fuck me sideways. German Big Brother has still not told housemates about #coronavirus! “The cast of Big Brother Germany will finally learn about the coronavirus outbreak” https://t.co/LQbJCOHRx1 — Thoughts Aloud🇪🇺🇬🇧🌈 (@lpz3) March 17, 2020

tbh that thing about the german big brother contestants not knowing about the pandemic isn’t really funny to me. its fucked up to me that a tv show can prioritize itself over people’s lives like that. — gregor samsa stan (@heedorah) March 16, 2020

It’s unclear if the cast members have decided to remain in the house or leave the show.

Episodes from the Canadian Big Brother show the cast, unaware of outside events, discussing why they couldn’t hear a live audience during a recent eviction. “During the first eviction, we heard people woo,” said one cast member during mealtime.

“Unless the house is now sound-proofed,” replied another.

“All of a sudden?” asked a third.

The Canadian cast have since been told of the pandemic and after being assessed for signs and symptoms as well as assured that their family members were fine, decided to remain in the house.

In Canada, a new season of Big Brother started 2 weeks ago. The contestants have no clue about the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic. When someone is voted out of the show, they come out to a studio with no audience. Contestants talk about it then production shuts them down. pic.twitter.com/hixPc4KEf9 — C.J. Prince (@cj_prin) March 15, 2020

As of yet, the housemates on the Brazlian iteration of the show — which runs from January 21 to April — to have reportedly not been told about the virus.