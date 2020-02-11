🔥Germaine Greer asks if Meghan Markle is 'faking' her love for Prince Harry in new interview🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Feminist writer Germaine Greer has questioned if Meghan is “faking” her love for Prince Harry.

The comments were made during a 60 Minutes Australia broadcast about the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as senior members of the Royal family,

Greer has previously spoken out against the British Royal family, but in the interview she questioned the motives of Meghan in particular and the couple’s “artificial world.”

Controversial Australian writer Germaine Greer (PA)

“All I can think is she’d better be in love. If she’s been faking it all this time, oh boy, what misery. How many orgasms will it take? How many fake groans will get her through this?” Greer said.

Greer went on to give her opinion of the Duke and Duchess’ 2018 wedding ceremony, which took place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with a television broadcast that reportedly drew in 29 million viewers across the U.S. and 24 million in the U.K.

“The marriage was terrible too, because it was full of showbiz personalities, as if Megan lived in a completely artificial world,” Greer stated, adding, “The whole point about showbiz – it’s not real, and it won’t sustain you.”

Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Getty Images)

She even took a dig at Oprah and Amal and George Clooney, who were guests at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, saying, “You had the distinct feeling they didn’t know who the bride and groom were.”

Greer did come to Meghan’s defense when asked if racism may have played a part in Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties.

“High, high, high,” she said of where the English ranked. “And they will never let you forget that you’re a foreigner.”

This isn’t the first time Greer has publicly questioned Meghan. Just before the royal wedding, Greer also spoke to 60 Minutes Australia in 2018, saying, “I think she’ll bolt. I hope in a way that she’ll bolt but maybe she’ll take Harry with her.”

Prince Harry and Meghan leave after visiting Canada House in London, after their recent stay in Canada, January 7, 2020 (AP)

When asked to make another prediction about what’s next for the Duke and Duchess, Greer said of Meghan, “She may be stronger than we think. I’m worried that she isn’t, and that’s one reason why Harry has moved in this precipitant way – he’s just got her out of there.”

Greer then added, “If they escape from the jurisdiction of the firm and they do things on their own initiative, the outcome is likely to be disastrous.”