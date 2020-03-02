🔥Gerard Deulofeu knee injury: Watford star to undergo surgery after ACL rupture vs Liverpool🔥

Watford will be without forward Gerard Deulofeu for the rest of the season after he injured his knee against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Spaniard suffered the injury during the first half of the 3-0 win at Vicarage Road when he landed awkwardly when competing for the ball.

Deulofeu had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher and he has since had scans to reveal the extent of the damage.

Scans confirmed the forward has ruptured his ACL and torn the meniscus in his knee, meaning he will not play again this season.

Deulofeu is now due to undergo surgery to solve the problem.

The news is a blow to Watford, who are fighting to stay in the Premier League this season.

Deulofeu has been a key player this term and last year he finished the campaign as the team’s top scorer.