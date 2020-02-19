🔥Gerald Corrigan: Retired lecturer conned out of £250,000 before being shot dead with crossbow, court hears🔥

A 74-year-old man who was shot dead with a crossbow was conned out of a large sum of money before his death, a court has heard.

Retired lecturer Gerald Corrigan was adjusting the satellite dish at his home in Anglesey when he was fatally hit by the crossbow arrow in the early hours of April 19 last year.

Mold Crown Court heard that before his death, Mr Corrigan and his partner Marie Bailey had given upwards of £250,000 to a man called Richard Wyn Lewis.

There is evidence that the man accused of murdering Mr Corrigan – sports therapist Terence Whall – was associated with Mr Lewis, jurors were told on Tuesday.

Whall, 39, travelled to Mr Lewis’s home several times in the week leading up May 31, 2019, sometimes “in the dead of night”, the court heard.

The jury heard that the 39-year-old, along with a man called Gavin Jones, 36, were arrested at Mr Lewis’s home on May 31 after an incident.

Both deny conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and conspiracy to commit arson

Peter Rouch QC, for the prosecution said: “What we do know is this incident between the three of them revolved around money, money that they, Gavin Jones and Terence Whall, wanted from Wyn Lewis.

“Wyn Lewis, the man who had apparently conned Marie Bailey and Gerald Corrigan out of a large sum of money.”

“The suggestion being, and being told by Marie Bailey, it was all part of a fraud being perpetrated by Wyn Lewis upon them,” he added.

David Elias QC, defending Whall, said there was no evidence linking Whall to Mr Lewis, who he described as a “fraudster”, before the shooting but said Mr Lewis owed Jones money for some work he had done.

He said: “Mr Whall had no connection to Mr Corrigan. He had, we say, absolutely no reason to do this.”

The sports therapist initially told police he was at his home in Bryngwran, Anglesey, at the time of the Mr Coorigan’s murder, but the GPS from his Land Rover Discovery showed otherwise, the court heard.

The car was found burned out at a disused quarry in June, but its on-board computer had sent data off to Land Rover, showing he had been in the area of Mr Corrigan’s home, Mr Rouch said.

“If it were not for the telematics, if it were not for the fact there was that black box in the Land Rover (…) Mr Whall would have got away with his lies,” he added.

In his closing speech on Tuesday, Mr Rouch said the motives for Mr Corrigan’s murder may never be uncovered.

“Why he was shot, we may never know,” the prosecutor said.

“It is never incumbent on the prosecution to prove why a crime has been committed, just that it has been and who was responsible for it.”