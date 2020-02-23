george-washington’s-final-years

🔥George Washington’s final years🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Through eight grueling years of the Revolutionary War, and another eight as the first President of the United States, George Washington was sustained by a dream, of the day he would return to Mount Vernon, his beloved plantation high above the Potomac River, where at 65 years old he aspired to a peaceful retirement as a farmer. But that’s not quite how it turned out. His post-presidency was filled with controversy, intrigue, and personal torment. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Chip Reid visits Mount Vernon, and talks with Jonathan Horn, author of “Washington’s End: The Final Years and Forgotten Struggle.”

Related Posts

anthony-joshua-backed-gym-firm-bxr-london-to-open-at-battersea-power-station

🔥Anthony Joshua-backed gym firm BXR London to open at Battersea Power Station🔥

John koli
china-admits-“shortcomings”-as-coronavirus-infects-more-than-20,500

China admits “shortcomings” as coronavirus infects more than 20,500

mariya smith
the-complex-history-of-hollywood-classic-“chinatown”

The complex history of Hollywood classic “Chinatown”

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *