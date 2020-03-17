🔥George Clooney's sister-in-law under fire for selling luxury face masks amidst coronavirus outbreak🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

George Clooney’s sister-in-law Tala Alamuddin has come under fire for selling luxury facemasks and hand sanitiser pouches amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The ‘Le Masque’ masks, which are priced at £26 each, claim to be “specially designed” and come in patterns including leopard, camouflage-print and denim.

Alamuddin, who is the sister of the actor’s wife Amal Clooney, runs a clothing brand called Totally Tala which primarily sells bags and accessories.

But the brand is now selling the “not medically certified” product, which one social media user branded “opportunism and plain tacky.”

But despite criticism, all proceeds from Le Masque sales go towards The Red Cross Singapore to support those “directly affected by Coronavirus.”

The masks come in a variety of patterns and textures, with the site selling denim as well as camouflage- and leopard-print varieties in different colours.

A description of the product online reads, “In our unpredictable world, where battling the elements is an everyday concern, we’ve got you covered with Le Masque: the specially designed face mask that offers protection with flair. Whatever you’re up to, let’s face it together.”

Alamuddin’s brand also sells £28 Sanity Stashers, which claim to “save your hand sanitiser and your sanity.”

As with Le Masque, the sanitiser comes in a variety of colours – however unlike Le Masque which explicitly states that proceeds go towards the Red Cross – the same declaration is missing from the Sanity Stashers’ online product description.

The final product being promoted on the Le Masque category page is a gift card that begins at £80, which also omits the Red Cross declaration.

Following backlash, Alamuddin told Hello!, “Masks are a staple in Asian households, and used regularly for colds, pollution and cosmetic recovery. Our masks are NOT N95 certified, and should be considered a physical barrier for sneezing and colds… but they are not medically certified.”

Under photos of Alamuddin wearing the mask on her Instagram page one user wrote, “You should be ashamed of yourself for selling these. Trying to profit of the coronavirus, that’s literally killing thousands of people.”

Another criticised the description of the mask, writing, “‘The luxury face cover-up that offers protection ” wich [sic] protection? can you explain tecnically [sic]? because it’s just fabric printed in inkjet, how this can stop the virus?”

But others took her side, writing, “After reading this comment thread and the Hello Magazine article I wish people would calm down with the vitriol. It is plainly stated these are not Corona stopping masks but they are donating AL profits to a worthy cause. I went ahead and bought one for myself and then donated directly to the Singapore Red Cross as well. Take this time to do good online and stay positive in our comments.”

According to WHO, “masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.”

The website also claims masks are only required for those looking after people with Coronavirus or who have already been diagnosed, with Dr Jonas Nilson of Practio telling the Standard, “Covid-19 is spread through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing. Facial masks can help limit the spread of respiratory droplets from an infected person when that person coughs or sneezes and thus decrease the risk of the disease spreading.”