🔥George Clinton to play last ever London show as part of 2020 farewell tour🔥

Funk pioneer George Clinton will play his last ever London show this summer as part of a farewell tour of the UK.

The 78-year-old bandleader — widely regarded as one of the most influential American musicians of all time — will perform six dates around the country in May and June, in what is being billed as his final live outing.

Clinton will be joined by his famed collective, Parliament Funkadelic, at each of the shows, bringing an end to more than half a century of touring.

They will arrive in London on June 1, performing at O2 Forum Kentish Town, with other shows scheduled for Bristol, Margate, Glasgow, Nottingham and Manchester.

Clinton rose to fame in the 1970s as the creative force behind Parliament and Funkadelic, melding various sounds from the worlds of soul, R&B and psychedelic rock, resulting in his signature sound of P-Funk.

The artist and his legacy enjoyed a new lease of life in the 90s, with hip-hop producers such as Dr Dre taking heavy inspiration from Clinton’s music to forge the world-conquering genre of G-Funk. To this day, Clinton remains one of the most sampled musicians in history.

How to get tickets for George Clinton’s farewell show in London

Tickets will go on sale on Friday February 28 and will be able to buy here.

George Clinton 2020 UK tour dates

May 29 — O2 Academy, Bristol

May 30 — Funk and Soul Weekender, Margate

June 1 — O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

June 3 — O2 Academy, Glasgow

June 4 — Rock City, Nottingham

June 5 — Albert Hall, Manchester