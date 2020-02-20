GENTEFIELD – Credit: Kevin Estrada/NETFLIX Are you ready for authentic Latinx storytelling? Gentefied is coming to Netflix tonight on Friday, February 21, 2020!There are a lot of Netflix originals dropping every month, but very few of them are like Gentefied, a bilingual adaptation of the 2017 Sundance digital darling of the same name, created by two Chicano first-gen writers.To get you ready for the premiere of Gentefied on Netflix, we’re bringing everything you need to know before you start your binge-watch!First things first: Gentefied season 1 will be released at 12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, Feb. 21. That’s 3:01 a.m. ET, for those of you who don’t want to do the math. The first season of the show consists of ten episodes, all of them clocking in at thirty minutes or less, which means getting through them will be really, really easy.Check out the trailer below!Second, and this is important, the show, described as a love letter to the Latinx and Boyle Heights communities, was created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, first-gen Chicano writers, which means it isn’t a show about white people telling a Latinx story based on something they read or heard someone tell once upon a time.Joaquín Cosío, Karrie Martin, JJ Soria and Carlos Santos star in the new Netflix original series. You will recognize some of the producers too, like America Ferrara, who gets to direct two of the episodes, as well.Gentrification, family, community and brown love are some of the topics this show about three Mexican-American cousins struggling to chase the American Dream will deal with. Expect the show to navigate themes like identity, class differences within the Latinx community, and even the barriers of technology that exist between two generations.There are many of the things we rarely get to see dealt with in Latinx-led shows that aren’t catered to the experience of minorities, much less written, directed and acted by the people whose stories they attempt to tell.I don’t know about you, but all of that is enough to make this my favorite Netflix show in a while. Now, the real question is, how many times can I watch?What are you excited to see in Gentefied season 1? What are your expectations? Share your thoughts in the comments below.Gentefied will drop on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. PT on Feb. 21.