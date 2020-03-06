🔥'Gent' Prince William praised for stopping to take 'sweetest' selfie with fan🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince William was heaped with praised on his royal tour in Irelandas he paused to take a selfie with a beaming fan.

The Duke of Cambridge is bound by royal protocol which normally forbids pictures with well-wishers, but he took exception for Jennifer Malone on Thursday.

He and Kate Middleton were visiting Prosperous village, Co Kildare, when Jennifer gave the Duke a bunch of daffodils.

In a tweet that has garnered over 1,300 likes, the girl’s mother Donna posted the pictures and wrote: “A really nice guy #RoyalVisitIreland.”

(Donna Malone)

The touching moment took place on the final day of the Duke and Duchess’ first official visit to Ireland, a bridge-building exercise for after Brexit.

One user replied: “Donna, these are some of the sweetest pictures ever! Absolutely beautiful. A day you’re all certain to remember.”

Another fawned: “Jennifer, you must be one amazing and beautiful young lady. Obviously even Prince William couldn’t wait to take a selfie with you! The sweetest.”

A third commented: “Fabulous pictures and lovely to have, Isn’t he a gent – and wasn’t he lucky to meet you.”

Ms Malone is no stranger to A-list selfies, having had snaps with Hugh Jackman, Una Healy from the Saturdays and Love Island winner Greg O’Shea in the past.

The last day of William and Kate’s visit saw them visit the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) to try Gaelic football and hurling, and take a romantic hilltop stroll.

They were also greeted by hundreds in the city of Galway, which has just won the 2020 European Capital of Culture.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge play Hurley in Ireland

The couple’s visit to the Republic of Ireland began on Tuesday as they met the country’s President Michael D Higgins and his wife at their official residence Áras an Uachtaráin.

William jokingly apologised to his wife for talking football in the pub when the couple sat in on a traditional Irish music session in Galway.