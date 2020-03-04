🔥Genesis set to make comeback for UK tour… 13 years after they last performed live🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Genesis are reported to be reuniting for a UK tour 13 years after they last played live.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford are expected to announce their comeback on the Radio 2 breakfast show on Wednesday.

They plan to perform in multiple arenas across the UK in November and December, The Sun reported.

It is believed tickets for the tour are to go on sale later this month.

BBC Radio 2 had revealed a “massive band” is getting back together, prompting fans to speculate online.

The station shared a cryptic post on Twitter, which said: “A massive band is reuniting. Don’t miss the exclusive reveal!”

“Our lips are SEALED until tomorrow morning (you’re going to love this one!).”

The teaser prompted fans to speculate online with many suggesting the progressive rockers.

Genesis are best known for songs I Can’t Dance and That’s All.

They formed at Charterhouse boarding school in Godalming, Surrey, in 1967.

The band are meeting with Zoe Ball this morning (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

In January, the trio were spotted together at a New York Knicks game at New York’s Madison Square Garden, sparking rumours of a reunion.

Other fans hoped it would be The Go-Go’s, who had a top 10 hit with the song Our Lips Are Sealed, were making a comeback.

Other popular guesses included Jedward, Oasis and Abba.

The BBC Radio 2 Twitter account fuelled speculation by posting “Cheeky Girls?” and a kiss mark emoji.

Ms Ball has been giving suggestions on her breakfast show, one such clue was a historical quote of one of the band members being read out by an actor, which said: “I won’t say it’s impossible but highly improbable. I’ve always been open to it though.”

