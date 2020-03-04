🔥Genesis reunion: UK tour dates, ticket information and more🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Genesis are back — and they’re coming to London.

The famed prog-rock band will play their first UK and Ireland shows in 13 years when they embark on a 10-date tour in November and December.

“There’s a Genesis sound which is still there,” guitarist Mike Rutherford said after revealing the news on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show. “I missed it, it’s nice to play again.”

He added: “It feels great, it feels the right time, we’re looking forward to doing it. A lot of our contemporaries have been playing a lot — we’ve done two shows in the UK in the last 28 years.”

Here, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the comeback tour, from London dates to possible setlist inclusions.

Which members of Genesis will be on the tour?

Two members of the founding line-up — Rutherford and Tony Banks — will take part in the tour, joined by Phil Collins. Two others will join them in the live band, with Collins’ 18-year-old son Nic playing drums, and American musician Daryl Stuermer on bass.

“[Nic] plays like me and he has the same attitude as me,” Collins senior said of his son. “So that was a good starter.”

Despite some rumours to the contrary, founding member Peter Gabriel won’t be joining them. He’s only performed live once with the band since leaving in 1975, so it was always going to be a long shot.

Which Genesis songs will be on the setlist?

With no recent touring history, it’s hard to say exactly what kind of setlist the trio will put together here. Collins did shed some light, though, saying: “There are songs you feel you have to play because the audience would feel cheated if you didn’t, then it’s a question of putting the rest of the stuff together from songs we haven’t played for a long time.”

The last time they played in London, at Twickenham Stadium in 2007, they split the setlist pretty equally between their 70s and 80s output, with nine songs from the former and 12 from the latter. There were a few songs from the 90s too, with three tracks from We Can’t Dance. We’d be surprised if their choices in 2020 were much different.

What are Genesis’ 2020 UK tour dates?

November 16 – Dublin, 3 Arena

November 19 – Belfast, SSE Arena

November 23 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

November 26 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 29 – London, O2 Arena

November 30 – London, O2 Arena

December 2 – Manchester Arena

December 5 – Birmingham Arena

December 8 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

December 11 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

How to get tickets for Genesis’ 2020 UK arena tour

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday March 6. They will be available to buy here.