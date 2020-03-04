🔥Genesis' comeback UK tour to mark their first live performance together in 13 years🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

English rock band Genesis are reuniting for a UK tour – 13 years after they last played live.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announce the comeback on the Radio 2 breakfast show on Wednesday.

Speaking to breakfast show host Zoe Ball, they revealed they plan to perform in multiple arenas across the UK in November and December.

Their tour includes two dates at London’s O2 arena and tickets for the tour are set to go on sale later this month.

Collins revealed to presenter Ms Ball he plans to pick up the drum sticks again and perform parts of some of their song, despite suffering from a long-term nerve problem which has prevented him playing for years.

The trio, all 69, will be joined by Collins’ 18-year-old son Nicholas on drums and long-standing associate Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass.

Peter Gabriel, one of the group’s founding members, will not be taking part.

“It’s a natural moment, it happened very naturally,” the band said talking about their official reunion, revealing they have remained close friends.

Collins, guitarist Rutherford and keyboard player Banks made up the band’s most successful and long-lasting line-up during the late 70s, 80s and early 90s.

BBC Radio 2 had revealed a “massive band” is getting back together, prompting fans to speculate online.

The band are meeting with Zoe Ball this morning (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

The station shared a cryptic post on Twitter, which said: “A massive band is reuniting. Don’t miss the exclusive reveal!”

“Our lips are SEALED until tomorrow morning (you’re going to love this one!).”

The teaser prompted fans to speculate online with many suggesting the progressive rockers.

Genesis are best known for songs I Can’t Dance and That’s All.

They formed at Charterhouse boarding school in Godalming, Surrey, in 1967.

Phil Collins revealed he would be playing the drums during parts of the upcoming performances (PA)

Collins took over singing with the band when Gabriel left in 1975, before departing for a solo career himself, saying he needed “to change direction in my musical life”.

In January, the trio were spotted together at a New York Knicks game at New York’s Madison Square Garden, sparking rumours of a reunion.

Other fans hoped it would be The Go-Go’s, who had a top 10 hit with the song Our Lips Are Sealed, were making a comeback.

Other popular guesses included Jedward, Oasis and Abba.

The BBC Radio 2 Twitter account fuelled speculation by posting “Cheeky Girls?” and a kiss mark emoji.

Ms Ball has been giving suggestions on her breakfast show, one such clue was a historical quote of one of the band members being read out by an actor, which said: “I won’t say it’s impossible but highly improbable. I’ve always been open to it though.”

Tickets for the Genesis tour go on general sale at 9am on Friday March 6.

The Last Domino? tour

November 16 – Dublin 3 Arena

November 19 – Belfast SSE Arena

November 23 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 26 – Leeds First Direct Arena

November 29 – London O2 Arena

November 30 – London O2 Arena

December 2 – Manchester Arena

December 5 – Birmingham Arena

December 8 – Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena

December 11 – Newcastle Utilita Arena.