The gender pay gap reaches up to 56 per cent in parts of the UK, new research suggests.

A study by jobs site Adzuna found Aberdeen and Norwich have the biggest wage gap between men and women at more than 50 per cent.

They also found other big differences in Cambridge (49 per cent), Southampton (43 per cent), Ipswich (42 per cent), Edinburgh and Derby (both 41 per cent).

In contrast, the pay gap is said in the report to be 15 per cent in Bradford and Oxford, 16 per cent in Belfast, 17 per cent in Glasgow and around 20 per cent in Liverpool, Cardiff, Newcastle and Swindon.

Adzuna said the gender pay gap has increased in some parts of the country.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Regrettably, gender pay discrimination is still a huge issue in the UK.

“It’s particularly worrying to see some areas with a growing pay gap between men and women.

“It may not be possible to close the gap overnight, but there is much more that British businesses can and must do to ensure equal pay.

“Senior figures within businesses should be asking hard questions and putting in place corrective action in 2020.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.