🔥Gemma Collins reveals she cancelled China trip over coronavirus fears🔥

Gemma Collins says she has cancelled a trip to China over coronavirus fears.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Only Way is Essex star said: “I was supposed to be going to China this month, but, with the coronavirus, I don’t wanna risk it.”

The star then reflected on the potential threat, saying: “Then again, when it’s your time, it’s your time”.

Coronavirus has spread around the world since the epidemic began in Wuhan, with China experiencing the highest death toll from the virus.

Collins also spoke about her devastation at the death of Caroline Flack and her own negative experiences with attention from tabloids.

“I remember a time when a reporter hounded me every three hours – it was like they hated me,” she said.

“It’s easy for someone to say: ‘Ignore it, it will go away tomorrow,’ but it can have huge implications on a person, and a lot of time what [the papers are] saying isn’t true.”

She suggested that Love Island needs a “rethink”, adding: “Maybe they should pull it off air.”

She also said she deals with public misconceptions about her work ethic: “People just think I lay in bed every day with people fanning me down or bathing in asses’ milk like Cleopatra,” she said.

“It’s not the case: I work, I work and I work.”