🔥GB Cycling boss denies preparations for Tokyo Olympics have been 'lax'🔥

GB Cycling boss Stephen Park has hit out at suggestions they have been lax in their approach to the Tokyo Olympics.

Huub-Wattbike rider Dan Bigham, a former F1 aerodynamicist who helped as a consultant guide Denmark’s team pursuit to a trio of world records and the world title in Berlin, said there had been a “laxness” to GB’s coaching approach.

But after Britain’s worst performance at a World Championships in an Olympic year since 2000 – the team finished seventh with four medals and a solitary gold from Elinor Barker in the non-Olympic points race – Park rejected the accusation.

“People are welcome to their opinions but I don’t think it’s valid,” he said. “Are there areas around physiological preparation that we need to look at and keep pushing on? Yes.

“Are there other teams who may well have delivered physiologically better than us? Arguably. Is that because we’ve been lax? I don’t think so.”

Britain has habitually been the front-runner in cycling at the Games. In Rio, the team won 12 cycling medals – 11 of which came on the track – but Park said Britain might look away from the track for its two-wheel medal rush.

“I think we have realistic medal opportunities in freestyle, in the women’s mountain bike, in BMX racing, and on the road as well,” he said.