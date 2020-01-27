🔥Gaz Beadle’s fiancé Emma McVey admits she ‘hates the newborn stage’ as baby girl struggles in hospital🔥

Gaz Beadle’s fiancé Emma McVey admitted she went through ‘six months of hell’ after both her babies were hospitalised.

The new mum shed light on the reality of having babies and explained that it’s not what you usually see on Instagram.

In an emotional post, the 27-year-old revealed: ‘This was one night in hospital thinking will this ever end, and to be honest I still can’t answer that. I’ve had so many of you asking if Primrose is better, honestly I can’t answer that.

‘The botox has helped drastically there is no denying that, but she is still on laxatives, still suffering with acid reflux and medication morning and night. We haven’t had a settled 24 hours yet so I don’t want to say yes or no but she is doing a lot better than the day this photo was taken.

She went on to say: ‘Instagram doesn’t show you many lows especially with babies, everyone shows the perfect baby photos, and I can’t be the only mum thinking ‘I wish my baby was that settled chilling in a rocker or in their side by me’.

Seven-week-old Primrose was in the hospital for four days and doctors learned she had acid reflux and an allergy to cows’ milk.

Chester, two, also struggled with acid reflux as a newborn, making Emma ‘hate’ the newborn stage.

She explained: ‘Chester was absolutely horrendous as a newborn with CMPA and acid reflux, we could never put him down and he had to sleep on us. Primrose is even worse and I know I’ll barely be able to put her down for longer than 5 minutes for the next months, but looking at Chester I see why 6 months of hell was so worth it.

‘I’ll be brutally honest, I can say I HATE the newborn stage. All I’ve done is watch my babies suffer in pain and scream a good 10/24 hours. Acid reflux, allergies, gagging, choking, suppositories up their bum, cramping, laxatives, the list goes on…when they should realistically be peacefully sleeping most of the time.

Emma, who began dating Gaz in 2016 concluded: ‘I’ve felt depressed and I now have the worst anxiety, I cry a lot and say I really don’t think I can get through it this time which is why I haven’t really known what to say to anyone at the minute.

‘Sorry for the essay, but I’ve had so many messages and I wanted to be totally honest and open with my response things can only get better.’





