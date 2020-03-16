🔥Gavin Williamson to meet education leaders over possible school closures and postponing exams🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Education Secretary is expected to meet with education leaders today to discuss the implications of school closures and exams being postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gavin Williamson will brief key school leaders and teaching unions about the latest developments and the government’s strategy on closing schools and when or how to hold exams.

Leora Cruddas, chief executive officer of the Confederation of School Trusts (CST), said the meeting was “timely”.

“We are all working in extremely challenging circumstances and a very fluid situation,” she said.

“It is important to understand that all the big decisions about school closures, exams and the suspension of inspections can only be made by the government.

“These are not decisions that regulators can make independently.

“CST’s top priorities, in addition to seeking clarity on these big decisions, will be about the arrangements for safeguarding and welfare of our children and young people, and in particular the most vulnerable.”

It came after Hamid Patel, the chief executive of Star Academies which runs a string of outstanding state schools around the country, called for the Government postpone GCSEs and Sats this summer.

He told the Guardian that the exams could instead be taken in 2012.

A number of policy options are being discussed within No 10 and the Department for Education.

Northern Ireland’s first minister Arlene Foster said that UK schools could be closed for 16 weeks.

Several other countries affected by the virus have shut down schools over the outbreak.