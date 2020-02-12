🔥Gavin and Stacey, Strictly Come Dancing, Olympics and children's shows could be hit with paywall, BBC warns🔥

Hit shows like Gavin and Stacey and even major sporting events like the Olympics could become part of a paid-for subscription service, the BBC’s chairman is expected to warn.

Sir David Clementi is set to list examples of huge national events that would no longer be accessible to all during a speech in Salford on Wednesday.

With minister planning to decriminalise non-payment of the licence- fee, Sir David will call for a “degree of reality” to be introduced about alternative ways to fund the BBC.

He will also speak about how the service could work as a subscription model.

Sir David Clementi will say the BBC is a place that brings the country together (PA Archive/PA Images)

“The BBC is a great national asset; a diminished BBC is a weakened United Kingdom,” he is expected to say later.

“Sitting behind a paywall, it would no longer be the place that brings the country together – for the Strictly final, or Gavin & Stacey on Christmas Day, or the Armistice anniversary or Holocaust memorial.

“Nor would it be the place that all could turn to celebrate live important moments we enjoy as a nation: Royal Weddings or Jubilees, or Olympic successes.

“Nor, of course, would it continue to contribute to the £250 million, currently taken from the licence fee, to fund the World Service. This cost would revert to Government.”

Sir David is also set to warn that a subscription-based service would be unlikely to provide the same level of regional and local coverage, specialist children’s programmes and investment “in home-grown ideas and talent, to the benefit of our whole creative sector”.

Major sporting events such as the Olympics could be behind a paywall (PA)

He will say: “The BBC will engage fully with the Government’s consultation, but it must be based on the evidence.

“A decision of this scale, taking hundreds of millions out of the BBC and the creative economy, must not be taken in isolation.”

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan has signalled the possible end of the TV licence fee, which underpins funding of the almost 100-year-old broadcaster, while denying the BBC is under “attack”.