🔥Gavin and Stacey set to air on BBC on Saturday nights🔥

Much-loved sitcom Gavin and Stacey is returning to the BBC to boost the nation’s spirits during lockdown.

Ruth Jones and James Corden’s comedy, which originally aired from 2007 to 2010, will be broadcast on Saturday nights from April 4.

The show returned to the BBC over the Christmas break for a special one-off episode, which became the UK’s most-watched scripted TV programme of the 2010s with 17.1 million viewers tuning in.

Semi-improvised family comedy Outnumbered will also run on Saturday evenings while Peter Kay’s Car Share will air on Friday nights.

Gavin and Stacey is among the old favourites returning to the BBC (Baby Cow)

The re-runs come as part of a BBC drive to keep the country smiling through tough times amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times,” BBC director-general Tony Hall said.

“We have lots of great shows already recorded, but we have also found ways to keep many other shows going so that the familiar faces people love will still be in their living rooms in the weeks and months ahead.

“I think that is incredibly important.”

The broadcaster has also announced a special Eurovision compilation show to air on May 16, when the now-cancelled song contest was originally slated to air. It will be presented by Graham Norton.

“We can all still have a Eurovision moment, even if it is different from the past,” the director-general added.

“Our pledge is to offer the best escapism, fun and distraction we can, alongside the news and information everyone needs.”

A number of drama boxsets are set to return to BBC iPlayer, including Spooks, Wallander and The Honourable Woman.

Flagship BBC dramas such as Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty have recently suspended production due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, while the broadcaster’s soaps including EastEndres, Casualty, Doctors and Holby City are also on hiatus.