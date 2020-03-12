Gary Neville has blasted Premier League officials, describing the organisation as an “embarrassment” after Mikel Arteta became the first Premier League manager to contract coronavirus.

Despite a vast increase in the number of UK COVID-19 cases, the Premier League released a statement on Thursday evening to confirm the weekend’s matches would go ahead as scheduled.

However, the news that Arteta has now contracted the disease means every Arsenal first team member will now be placed in self-isolation, leading to the Premier League announcing they will have an emergency meeting on Friday morning.

Gary Neville, reacting to the news before Brighton vs Arsenal’s postponement was confirmed, said it was too little, too late, claiming the Premier League failed to act before the inevitable struck.

In a tweet, Neville said: “You are making a right mess of this one!

“It needed a [Premier League] manager to contract the virus for them to act! Embarrassing leadership from the Premier League.”

The Premier League had made the decision after Boris Johnson announced mass gatherings would be prohibited for now, despite the spread being labelled a global epidemic.

