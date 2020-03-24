🔥Gary Neville on Premier League season finale, Liverpool… and Boris Johnson's coronavirus message🔥

Gary Neville has urged the Premier League not to rush to decision over how the season should conclude.

The Manchester United legend insists the campaign must be completed – even though he is “fully aware” it means fierce rivals Liverpool will be crowned champions for the first time in 30 years.

The season has been suspended until April 30 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – but there are major doubts about football being resumed by that date.

There remains a determination from top flight clubs to fulfil the remaining fixtures, but United last week raised the prospect of games being cancelled.

Neville believes the authorities need to take their time before making any definitive decisions.

“I genuinely at this point in time don’t think there needs to be a decision made about these types of things,” he told Good Morning Britain. “My instinct is to try to complete the season because there are obviously things at stake for all teams, all clubs.

“The Olympics should happen at the earliest possible point when it can happen safely. The European Championships has been moved to next year, it’s not been cancelled, it’s been postponed.

“My view at this point in time is that sporting events should be postponed and we should get everybody safe, everybody well and then think about what we do afterwards. But my instinct is to say we should resume with seasons, we should resume with tournaments that have been postponed.

“I am fully aware (Liverpool will be champions),” Neville added. “I’m trying to keep away from the rivalry things at the moment. I always look at it as if my team were at the top, I would want it to resume.

(Getty Images)

“If Liverpool are at the top at this moment in time in such an emphatic position, I do think it should resume as well. Although I do keep sending (Jamie) Carragher an asterisk sign saying if it does get cancelled and if they do get given the league there will be a little asterisk sign next to it.”

Neville has made his two hotels in Manchester available for free to NHS staff dealing with the Covid-19.

After Boris Johnson implemented a national lockdown on Monday night, Neville criticised the mixed messages coming from the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson: British public must stay at home

“Our government have been wrong-footed on this from three weeks ago,” he said. “The press conference that Boris Johnson did three weeks ago – this is not a political message because Rishi Sunak has been definite, he’s been clear, he’s been concise. Boris Johnson three weeks ago was jovially bragging about shaking hands with coronavirus patients in hospital.

“That’s only three weeks ago today, so from that point of view you can understand why people have got to transfer their minds from what would be lax attitude towards one of now complete lockdown and there would be still, what would be vague elements to it in terms of what people are able to do.

“So I think people are in two camps. Ones that are flouting the rules and should be dealt with harshly and people who do want and need clear instruction.”