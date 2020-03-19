🔥Gary Neville fears 'doomsday scenario' if Premier League season is not finished amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

Gary Neville believes Liverpool should be awarded the Premier League title – and fears it would produce a “doomsday scenario” if teams are unable to finish the season.

The Football Association announced on Thursday that the 2019/20 campaign will not restart earlier than April 30, casting doubt over whether clubs will be able to fulfil their remaining fixtures.

Following an emergency meeting between clubs via video conference, the Premier League insisted teams are committed to concluding the season by June 30, although this could be extended depending on the situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The prospect of cancelling the season completely could have huge ramifications on how it affects teams, with Liverpool 22 points clear at the top and two wins away from their first Premier League title.

But former Manchester United player Neville, speaking on Sky Sports’ The Debate programme, says it would be a disaster if the season could not finish and added he would “give Liverpool the league” in such an event.

So close: Neville believes Liverpool should be awarded the Premier League title if the season cannot be finished Photo: Reuters

“Football doesn’t matter at this moment in time but it would have to be a doomsday scenario for football not to finish the existing fixtures for this season,” he said.

“I don’t see how you could essentially shift on with next season without finishing those fixtures.”

Neville also believes the Premier League cannot allow financially-stricken clubs to fall victim to the Covid-19 outbreak and go out of business.

“The idea that football comes out of the coronavirus crisis, where clubs have gone to the wall because of basically there not being a package in place from the Premier League, which has got all the money, is horrific,” he added.

Neville had some strong words on the fate of the Premier League season Photo: Getty Images

“I cannot think that’s not going to happen. I’m sure the Premier League are looking at that as we speak.

“We cannot see football clubs going to the wall because of this virus.”