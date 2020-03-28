🔥Gary Neville calls for year-long transfer window to help clubs after coronavirus pandemic🔥

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has proposed a season-long transfer window to help clubs stabilise following the disruption caused by coronavirus.

Elite level football in England is currently postponed until April 30, though the suspension is expected to extend beyond then with the nation on lockdown due to the Coivd-19 pandemic.

While the steps below the National League have been cancelled with all results expunged, the Premier League and EFL remain committed to finishing the season.

Should the campaign not be completed, then they will face huge legal and financial ramifications from clubs, broadcasters and sponsors.

A number of ideas have been put forward so far, and Neville – who also co-owns Salford City – has said that a season-long window, even if next season is condensed, could help clubs return to normal, while all contracts set to expire on June 30 should be extended if the season runs past that date.

Taking to Twitter, Neville listed the following proposals: “Finish this season in a short time frame when safe. Condense next season if needed. Open transfer window from May and run it all the way through 20/21 to give clubs agility. Extend player contracts to complete 19/20. Financial packages for clubs in need inc non-league.”

Premier League clubs will again meet on April 3 to discuss further their options to conclude the season and how best to manage the financial impact on the game.